Manchester City: Pep Guardiola confirms Sergio Aguero is close to joining Barcelona

Sergio Aguero is close to agreeing a deal to move to Barcelona, according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Aguero signed off at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with a brace in the Premier League champions’ 5-0 thrashing of Everton.

RICHARD JOLLY How the false nine became Pep Guardiola's Plan A

The 32-year-old Argentinian will bring an end to a record-breaking decade at the club after Saturday’s Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto.

Pep Guardiola brings on Sergio Aguero for his last Premier League appearance for Manchester City (Dave Thompson/PA)

Man City’s all-time top goalscorer had been heavily linked with a free transfer to Barcelona once his contract expires this summer and his boss Guardiola – a former manager of the LaLiga giants – confirmed it was his likely destination.

“I’m pretty sure – maybe I reveal a secret – he is close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart, for Barcelona,” Guardiola told BBC’s Match of the Day.

“He is going to be playing alongside the best player of all time, Lionel Messi.

“I’m pretty sure he is going to enjoy. And maybe Barcelona are stronger and stronger with him on the pitch.”

NOW READ

RANKED The 10 worst title-defending teams in Premier League history

RANKED! The 10 most iconic football shirt sponsors ever

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 10 European trophy-winning teams who were terrible domestically