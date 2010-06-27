Plane carrying fans lands on highway

"All were unscathed," a police spokesman said. There were four passengers and a pilot on the plane in the incident that took place about 35 km (20 miles) north of Bloemfontein, where the second round match was being played.

Cars were forced to veer out of the way of the plane that landed in the major motorway but there were no accidents or injuries, the South African Press Association reported.

The plane, which was quickly moved to the side of the road to keep traffic flowing to the match, was carrying a family of South Africans with match tickets, it said.

Police would not confirm the identity of the passengers.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook