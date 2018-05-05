Please win this one - Ferguson's former Man Utd players wish legendary manger well

Alex Ferguson's former Manchester United players were among the football stars to wish the legendary manager well after it was confirmed he underwent emergency surgery following a brain haemorrhage.

United said the procedure "has gone very well", but the 76-year-old remains in intensive care.

Peter Schmeichel, Andy Cole and Michael Carrick were among the club figures to send their thoughts to Ferguson, while Manchester City also issued a message of support.

Here are some of the posts by players past and present after the news about Ferguson's health emerged:

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes. May 5, 2018

Everyone at Manchester City wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery May 5, 2018

