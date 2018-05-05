Trending

Please win this one - Ferguson's former Man Utd players wish legendary manger well

By

A host of Manchester United players past and present have rushed to wish Alex Ferguson well after he underwent emergency surgery.

Alex Ferguson's former Manchester United players were among the football stars to wish the legendary manager well after it was confirmed he underwent emergency surgery following a brain haemorrhage.

United said the procedure "has gone very well", but the 76-year-old remains in intensive care.

Peter Schmeichel, Andy Cole and Michael Carrick were among the club figures to send their thoughts to Ferguson, while Manchester City also issued a message of support.

Here are some of the posts by players past and present after the news about Ferguson's health emerged: