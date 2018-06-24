Poland 0 Colombia 3: Falcao's maiden World Cup goal revitalises Pekerman's side

Radamel Falcao scored his first World Cup goal as Colombia revived their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout phase with a 3-0 victory over Poland, who now cannot reach the last 16.

Monaco striker Falcao stroked home his 30th international goal, making him the first player from Colombia to reach such a milestone, midway through the second half of a cagey encounter in Kazan, where defeat for either side would have meant elimination from the competition.

Barcelona defender Yerry Mina scored the opener, powering a header beyond Wojciech Szczesny five minutes before half-time to enliven the contest, and it was the creativity and industry of Juan Cuadrado and James Rodriguez that picked apart Poland's tightly stitched seams.

The presence of James, fully fit again after a calf injury, vastly improved Colombia's link-up play following a below-par performance in their opening 2-1 defeat to Japan, and he provided the assist for Cuadrado to add a third goal that put the game well beyond Poland.

Victory leaves Jose Pekerman's side on three points in Group H, one point behind co-leaders Japan and Senegal ahead of their crunch match against the latter on Thursday.

Poland will have a role to play in deciding the fate of the group when they take on Japan, but ultimately head coach Adam Nawalka can have few complaints about being dumped out of the competition after two games in which his side failed to provide talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski with adequate service.

The first ever meeting between these two sides began with a number of heavy challenges at both ends of the field that prevented the game from developing into an early rhythm.

Colombia started to dominate the midfield and launched attacks down the right flank through Cuadrado, but the Juventus winger failed to penetrate a packed Poland defence.

Nawalka's side set their stall out to avoid falling behind as they did in the first half of their 2-1 defeat to Senegal and Colombia's chances of breaking their resolve were hit by an injury to Abel Aguilar, who was taken from the field on a stretcher in the 32nd minute and replaced by Mateus Uribe.

But shortly after Cuadrado came alive, running at the Poland defence and starting a move that culminated with an exquisitely weighted cross by James that was met by the head of Mina, who lost his marker to head over Szczesny's outstretched arms and into the net.

Juan Fernando Quintero fired wide from 25 yards as Colombia started the second half brightly and Cuadrado then squared to Falcao on the edge of the box, but the Monaco striker lifted his shot well over the crossbar.

The isolated Lewandowski's first real chance of the game arrived in the 58th minute when he controlled a long pass brilliantly only to shoot straight into David Ospina's midriff as Poland attempted their first shot on target of the game.

Having survived that scare, Colombia came to life and Quintero's superb slide-rule pass presented Falcao with a one-on-one situation and he expertly guided the ball past Szczesny with the outside of his right foot to double his side's lead.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, James' pass from the left found Cuadrado in space through the middle and he took a touch before applying an assured finish into the bottom-right corner of the net.

Colombia almost added a fourth after a mix-up between Jan Bednarek and Szczesny, but Uribe's backheel was cleared off the goal line to leave the final score 3-0.

Key Opta stats:



- Poland are the first European nation to be eliminated from the 2018 World Cup.

- Colombia have won three of their last five World Cup meetings with European sides (W3 D0 L2), having won none of their first five against UEFA nations (W0 D2 L3).

- Across the last two World Cup tournaments (2014 and 2018), no player has scored more goals (6) or provided more assists (4) than Colombia’s James Rodriguez.

- Colombia's victory means there has still been no goalless draw after 32 matches so far at the 2018 World Cup, the longest wait from the start of a tournament without one (no 0-0s in 26 games in the entire 1954 tournament).

- Three of Yerry Mina's four goals for Colombia have been headers.

- Juan Cuadrado has been involved in six goals in seven World Cup appearances for Colombia (two goals, four assists). He scored his second World Cup goal today, exactly four years after netting his first (24th June 2014 vs Japan).

- Radamel Falcao scored his 30th goal for Colombia and first at a World Cup. He is Colombia’s all-time highest goalscorer.