Police praise England & Germany fans

"We have consulted with key figures for all countries, including Germany and England, as a protective measure," police chief spokesman Vish Naidoo told Reuters.

"We are not expecting trouble but we are prepared for any eventuality."

The two old international foes come together for a second round match that is expected to attract a huge number of visitors to South Africa's judicial capital over the weekend.

Naidoo said a higher deployment of officers would be in place due to the influx but could not confirm police numbers.

Football-related arrests have so far not been a problem for the tournament, with the highest profile moves by police coming early in the campaign when 28 suspected Argentine trouble-makers were deported.

"Until now the fans have been very well behaved and we are confident that will continue," Naidoo said.

"People can rest assured we have put measures in place for any eventuality."

