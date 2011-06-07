Porto pair named in Colombia squad

Coach Hernan Dario Gomez has picked a 22-man squad of players mainly based abroad with only four playing for Colombian sides.

Falcao and Guarin helped Porto win the Portuguese championship and Europa League last month.

Midfielder Giovanni Moreno, the best player in the Argentine league in the first half of the season playing for Racing Club, was not included as he is recovering from surgery after damaging knee ligaments in February.

Colombia are in Group A with hosts Argentina, Bolivia and Costa Rica.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Nice), Luis Martinez (Once Caldas).

Defenders: Mario Yepes (AC Milan), Aquivaldo Mosquera (America, Mexico), Luis Perea (Atletico Madrid), Cristian Zapata, Pablo Armero (both Udinese), Camilo Zuniga (Napoli), Yulian Anchico (Pachuca), Juan Valencia (Atletico Junior).

Midfielders: Juan Cuadrado (Udinese), Elkin Soto (Mainz), Abel Aguilar (Hercules), Fredy Guarin (Porto), Carlos Sanchez (Valenciennes), Gustavo Bolivar (Deportes Tolima).

Forwards: Hugo Rodallega (Wigan Athletic), Adrian Ramos (Hertha Berlin), Teofilo Gutierrez (Racing Club), Radamel Falcao Garcia (Porto), Jackson Martinez (Chiapas), Dayro Moreno (Once Caldas).