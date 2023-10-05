Premier League boss tells Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to 'accept' VAR mistake and move on

A Premier League boss has told Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to "accept" VAR wrongly disallowing Luis Diaz's first-half goal against Tottenham last Saturday.

On Wednesday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called for their game with Tottenham Hotspur to be replayed, suggesting that it's a logical conclusion following PGMOL releasing the audio between VAR officials.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, though, has said that Klopp simply has to accept the result regardless of the mistake, while also highlighting how VAR has helped eradicate the vast majority of mistakes within the game.

VIDEO: What REALLY Happened With VAR In Liverpool vs Tottenham

"Before when we didn’t have VAR, there were a lot of mistakes – more than now," Emery said during his press conference ahead of Aston Villa's Europa Conference League clash against Bosnian side Zrinjski.

"Now I can accept some mistakes in VAR. They are only a few… small mistakes. Of course for Liverpool it was a big mistake in the last match against Tottenham but we have to accept because before, without VAR, there were more and more and more.

"I listened to the conversation between the referees, because it’s popular, and they were concerned about their mistake but they couldn’t react they had started playing again. It’s a mistake. I accept it. Of course, for Liverpool it is more difficult.

Emery has told Klopp to "accept" the mistake (Image credit: Getty Images)

"For Jurgen too it’s more difficult but I accept it. I know before VAR came in there were more mistakes than now. But you have to accept it like before if there is a mistake. So no, no (to a replay) You have to accept it like before, when we were without VAR."

A replay also seems highly unlikely. According to BBC Sport, the Premier League won't consider the prospect of replaying the match, therefore meaning the result stands despite the obvious error that resulted from a "lapse of concentration and loss of focus", according to the PGMOL.

