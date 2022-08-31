Premier Sports Cup holders Celtic handed Motherwell quarter-final
By PA Staff published
Holders Celtic will take on Motherwell in their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Fir Park.
Rangers will host Championship side Dundee at Ibrox.
Kilmarnock will face fellow cinch Premiership rivals Dundee United at Rugby Park with Aberdeen drawn at home to Championship outfit Partick Thistle.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.