PSG close in on Napoli forward Lavezzi

The Napoli wide-man has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A side in recent weeks, with PSG leading the race to secure his signature.

Inter Milan and Manchester City were believed to be interested in the Argentina international, but appear to have lost out to the Qatari-backed Ligue 1 side.

Reports suggest that a €25 million bid has been made for the 27-year-old, and former AC Milan and Brazil midfielder Leonardo believes Lavezzi could be a PSG player as early as next week.

"With regards to [Ezequiel] Lavezzi, I think everything will be postponed until next week," he told Sky Italia.

"We have not yet completed the deal.

"Will he be unveiled to the media next week? We shall see."