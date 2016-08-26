PSV confirm Zinchenko loan signing

PSV have announced the season-long loan signing of Manchester City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukraine international joined the Premier League club from Ufa last month, but has been allowed to join the Eredivisie champions.

PSV technical manager Marcel Brands described 19-year-old Zinchenko as a "versatile player who can play a number of positions".

Zinchenko appeared for Ukraine at Euro 2016, but his country were eliminated from the tournament in the group stage.