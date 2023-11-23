Quick! Erling Haaland printed Manchester City shirt deal hits record low price

The Manchester City 2023/24 home shirt with 'Haaland 9' printed on the back has been heavily discounted this Black Friday, so be quick in snapping it up.

There are plenty of Black Friday deals for football fans, but this is one of the best we've managed to find. While some current kits have been discounted, such as the Arsenal away shirt and Manchester United third shirt, none have offered an option with a player's name on the back.

Fanatics has subverted that trend, however, offering a whopping 35 per cent discount on an Erling Haaland printed Manchester City home shirt. And it's a beautiful-looking shirt as well, in my humble opinion.

Manchester City Puma Home Shirt 2023/24 with Haaland 9 printing Was £93 Now £60.45

City went clean and classic this season for their home shirt, and it's already got a great deal when printed with Haaland's name - just add code 'bf23' at checkout to receive the discount.

While we at FourFourTwo ranked it as the 17th-best shirt in the Premier League this season, I personally am a huge fan. It's a unique effort by Puma, with the intricate detailing a nod to yesteryear. Indeed, it's intended as a 20th anniversary kit to commemorate the first threads City wore at the Etihad Stadium.

Not just a smart piece of kit, it's a slap in the face of anyone who tells you City have no history, with this shirt marking two decades of the Etihad with its cute, turret-like stripes on the shirt. It also, somehow, looks like the ground - bizarre I know, but it just does.

Plus, the Haaland printing makes it that little bit better. I don't think there's another player you'd rather have on the back of your shirt these days than the Norwegian - especially with his quite frankly insane ability to find the back of the net.

Now costing just £60.45, incredibly down from £93, it's one of the best deals I've seen this Black Friday. It likely won't stick around for long, however.

Black Friday: football boots deals and soccer cleats deals 2023

Black Friday: EA Sports FC 24 deals on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and Xbox

Black Friday: Best football shirts deals

Black Friday LIVE: We'll be dropping the best football deals in here as soon as we find them