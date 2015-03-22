Rangers victory seals Hearts' top flight return

A 3-0 victory at Falkirk on Saturday put Hearts on the brink and Edinburgh rivals Hibernian's defeat at home to Rangers on Sunday confirmed Robbie Neilson's side will be back among Scotland's elite next term.

Hearts - who have endured severe financial difficulties - have lost just once in the league all season, against Falkirk in January, winning 25 of their 29 Championship games to sit 23 points clear of Hibs.

Rangers' win also brought them within three points of Hibs with a game in hand as the race for the play-offs intensifies.