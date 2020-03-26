Real Madrid pause Paul Pogba and Lautaro Martinez transfer plans amid financial uncertainty

Spanish football has been suspended indefinitely while the country wrestles with the second-worst outbreak in Europe, behind Italy.

And ESPN sources have said that any moves to strengthen the Real squad have been paused until the club has a clearer idea of the road ahead.

As it stands, it is unknown if or when the 2019/20 season will be completed, or how big an impact the suspension of football could have on the club’s income.

That means that reported moves to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez will be put on hold.

Merengues coach Zinedine Zidane is a well-known admirer of Pogba and the France international has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu since last summer.

The La Liga giants thought the 27-year-old was too expensive then, and the outlet believes that they have maintained that position, with United likely to demand more than €100 million for the midfielder.

The agents of several Real Madrid targets have admitted that no progress is being made over a move in the current climate.

In addition to matchday revenue, merchandising and stadium tours being affected, Real risk missing out on lucrative summer tours overseas.

Martinez is understood to be the club’s first choice to come in and challenge Karim Benzema for a starting spot up front, and the Inter striker will have a €111m release clause come July.

