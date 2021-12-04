Real Madrid transfer news: Real feel Mbappe deal all but done

Real Madrid are reportedly absolutely convinced that they will secure the services of Kylian Mbappe next summer.

And the deal could effectively be completed in January when Mbappe enters the final six months of his PSG contract.

At that point, the 22-year-old superstar would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with Real.

According to AS, the 13-time European champions have no doubt that Mbappe will be pulling on the iconic white kit next season.

Mbappe to Real was one of the big transfers that never was during the last window, with PSG reportedly rejecting a £137 million bid for the man they signed from Monaco for £163 million.

PSG stood firm in not letting their lightning-fast forward leave for anything less than their asking price, but they appeared resigned to losing him in the near future after he reportedly turned down a bumper new deal worth over £20 million a year.

Discussing Real's interest at the time, PSG sporting director Leonardo told RMC Sport (via the Mirror):

"Kylian Mbappe wants to leave; that seems clear ... If he wants to leave, we will not stop him, but on our terms."

In the end, though, it seems that Mbappe will leave on his own terms by running down his contract.

And, with hindsight, you've got to think that Real will be rather happier about picking him up for nothing than £137 million...