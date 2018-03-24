This is the real Michy - Batshuayi back on track at Dortmund

Michy Batshuayi says he is "back on track" at Borussia Dortmund after struggling to break through at Chelsea.

Batshuayi has scored six Bundesliga goals in seven appearances since a January loan move to Dortmund, also finding the net twice in the Europa League.

The Belgium international was allowed to leave Stamford Bridge after Olivier Giroud was brought in from Arsenal to provide competition for record signing Alvaro Morata.

But despite seeing his confidence levels replenished, Batshuayi is not thinking about what will happen at the end of the season when his Dortmund loan finishes.

"Don't ask me about my future," Batshuayi said to Sky Sports. "I had a difficult time [at Chelsea] and it's good to be back on track.

"I was very well received by Dortmund, by the whole club. I felt a lot of love, a footballer is stronger when he has confidence.

"I didn't expect to find my efficiency so quickly. This is the real Michy, but I still want more.

"The fans are unbelievable and the stadium is beautiful. I really never expected to settle so quickly."

Olympic superstar Usain Bolt has been training with Dortmund while Batshuayi has been on international duty.

"I hope he doesn't take my place," joked Batshuayi. "I've watched the pictures and he doesn't look bad. A goal and an assist.

"To change sports like that is the class of a real champion. I would love to have been there to see it in person. I hope he's still with us when I get back."