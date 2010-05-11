Relegated Hertha fire Funkel
By
BERLIN - Relegated Hertha Berlin and Friedhelm Funkel parted company on Tuesday.
"The two sides agreed not to extend the contract that ended this season," the club said in a statement.
Funkel's would have automatically got a new deal if the club had stayed up and although he offered to carry on in the second division Hertha decided to look for a new coach.
He took over from Lucien Favre late last year after Hertha's terrible start to the Bundesliga season.
