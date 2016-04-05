Reports: Prosecutor recommends suspended jail sentence for Conte

Prosecutors have recommended that Italy coach, and future Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte be given a six-month suspended jail sentence and an €8,000 fine as part of a match-fixing investigation, according to reports in Italy.

Italian national news agency ANSA reported on Tuesday that the prosecutor of Cremona made the recommendation as part of the ongoing 'Scommessopoli' case.

Conte is accused of sporting fraud for allegedly failing to report attempts to fix a match against AlbinoLeffe when he was in charge of Serie B side Siena in 2010-11. The Italy coach has denied any wrongdoing.

Sentencing in the case is expected in May, when Conte will be finalising preparations for Italy's Euro 2016 campaign.

The 46-year-old has reportedly applied for his case to be fast tracked, meaning he will not have to be present at the trial.

Chelsea confirmed the appointment of Conte on Monday and the Italian will head to Stamford Bridge after the European Championship to replace Jose Mourinho on a three-year deal.

While in charge of Juventus, Conte was banned from the touchline by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for four months in 2012 as part of the Scommessopoli scandal, although he was later cleared of any wrongdoing in relation to a second game under the spotlight, between Siena and Novara in May 2011.