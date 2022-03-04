Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison doubtful as Leicester prepare to host Leeds

Leicester have injury concerns over James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira for the Premier League visit of Leeds.

Maddison is struggling with a back problem while Pereira has an unspecified issue and both men are doubts.

James Justin is around a week away from returning while Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne and Ryan Bertrand remain sidelined.

Leeds new head coach Jesse Marsch could be boosted by the return of Patrick Bamford in his first game in charge.

Marsch, appointed as Marcelo Bielsa’s successor on Monday, confirmed Bamford (foot) had an outside chance of ending his latest three-month injury lay-off by returning to the bench.

Diego Llorente, who recently returned from a hamstring injury, is doubtful, while Kalvin Phillips and skipper Liam Cooper are still out with similar respective injuries.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Amartey, Pereira, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Thomas, Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Soumare, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Lookman, Vardy.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Ayling, Dallas, Koch, Struijk, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Roberts, Rodrigo, Shackleton, Forshaw, Bamford, Gelhardt, Summerville, Bate, Klaesson, McCarron, Jenkins, Moore, Cresswell.