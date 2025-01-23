Richest clubs in the world revealed with NEW Premier League entrant

Real Madrid once again retain their place at the top of the Deloitte Football Money League, after yet another Champions League triumph

The updated list of the richest clubs in world football has been revealed by Deloitte, with two new sides entering the conversation.

The Deloitte Football Money League ranks sides based on their revenue for the previous season. Predictably, it is Champions League holders Real Madrid who once again top the list, as they did last year, setting a new record in the process by becoming the first club to register over €1billion in revenue in a single season. Ka-ching!

Thanks to consistent fan interest and the Premier League’s weighty broadcast deals, both here and abroad, English clubs once again dominate the list, with over half of the top 10 residing on these shores.

Manchester City maintained their place as the top English club in terms of revenue across the 2023/24 season. (Image credit: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position (last year) Club 2023/24 revenue 1 (1) Real Madrid €1.046b 2 (2) Manchester City €837.8m 3 (3) Paris Saint-Germain €805.9m 4 (5) Manchester United €770.6m 5 (6) Bayern Munich €765.4m 6 (4) Barcelona €760.3m 7 (10) Arsenal €716.5m 8 (7) Liverpool €714.7m 9 (8) Tottenham Hotspur €615m 10 (9) Chelsea €545.5m 11 (12) Borussia Dortmund €513.7m 12 (15) Atletico Madrid €409.5m 13 (13) AC Milan €397.6m 14 (14) Inter Milan €391m 15 (17) Newcastle United €371.8m 16 (11) Juventus €355.7m 17 (18) West Ham United €322.2m 18 (n/a) Aston Villa €310.2m 19 (20) Marseille €287m 20 (n/a) Olympique Lyonnais €264.1m

Deloitte calculated each club’s position based on a combination of each club’s matchday, broadcast and commercial revenues.

The English contingent contains all the usual suspects – Manchester City, retaining their place at the top of the Premier League sub-group – followed by Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the top 10.

There was space in the wider 20 for Newcastle United, up two places to 15th, West Ham United, who gained one place, and Aston Villa, a new entrant to the table following their success in the Premier League and subsequent Champions League entry under Unai Emery.

Only Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Barcelona could break into the top half of the table against the English top-flight sides – the only other new addition to the top 20 being French outfit Olympique Lyonnais, despite recent punishment by the National Directorate of Management Control for financial mismanagement under owner John Textor.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it’s no shock to see both Madrid and City hold their place at the top of the table following another successful season for the pair.

But the fact that a side like West Ham, who have been good but not remarkable in the Premier League recently, can hold their own financially against some of the biggest and most successful teams from across Europe shows the immense financial power of England’s top tier.