Robinson quits England duty

The 30-year-old former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur keeper played at the 2006 World Cup but had since slipped down the international pecking order until his call-up on Saturday.

"Only now have I been able to make this decision as previously I haven't been in contention for selection," Robinson said in a statement.

"I don't see myself as a number three or four keeper and find that role very frustrating."

Robinson made his international debut in 2003 against Australia and won 41 caps, including playing in all five of England's 2006 World Cup games in Germany.

His international career began to slide after some poor performances contributed to England failing to reach the 2008 European Championships.

Robinson's last appearance for England was a 2-1 defeat against Russia in 2007. The FA said there were no plans to call in a replacement to the squad for Wednesday's friendly.

