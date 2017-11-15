Rojo makes Manchester United return for reserves

Marcos Rojo was back in action for Manchester United's reserves on Wednesday after almost seven months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his knee.

The Argentina international last featured in a competitive United game on April 20, when the Red Devils beat Anderlecht 2-1 after extra time to book their place in the Europa League semi-finals – coincidentally the same match in which Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered a similar setback.

But after being given the all-clear for some game time, Rojo featured for his club's second-string side in the 2-1 Premier League International Cup win over Athletic Bilbao.

The 27-year-old centre-back played the first 45 minutes and came through unscathed.

Reserves: FT - 2 Athletic Club 1. James Wilson and Ethan Hamilton ensured United came from behind to beat Bilbao. Marcos Rojo played the first 45 minutes. November 15, 2017

Rojo is expected to return to the first-team fold at the start of next month, after revealing to Argentinian media on Tuesday that he is targeting United's final Champions League group game at home to CSKA Moscow on December 5.