Roma beat Genoa to close in on third

City rivals Lazio lost 1-0 at Catania on Sunday as Udinese and Napoli drew 2-2, opening the door for Luis Enrique's inconsistent sixth-placed side to and make a late dash for third place with 10 games left in the season.

Striker Osvaldo, starting in place of the injured Francesco Totti, converted Leandro Greco's pass after three minutes as Roma dominated at the Stadio Olimpico.

Rodrigo Palacio hit the bar for 14th-placed Genoa when it looked easier to score.

US-owned Roma, who on Monday signed a deal to train at Disney World during the next pre-season, now have their eyes fixed on the Magic Kingdom of the Champions League having spent big this term building a new team which has not always gelled.

Leaders AC Milan and second-placed Juventus look all but assured of automatic entry into Europe's top club competition next season but Serie A's race for third spot and the qualifying round berth could go to the wire.