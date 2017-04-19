Romero does not regret joining Man Utd as De Gea back-up

Sergio Romero insists he has no regrets over his decision to join Manchester United despite having almost exclusively spent his time at Old Trafford as David De Gea's understudy.

The Argentina international made the switch to United from Sampdoria ahead of the 2015-16 season when Louis van Gaal was in charge of the Red Devils.

At the time, De Gea was heavily linked with a return to Spain to join Real Madrid, but the move failed to materialise and left Romero as number two.

Romero has been used predominantly for cup duty this term and has made just one appearance in the Premier League under Jose Mourinho.

He is set to start for United in the second leg of their Europa League tie against Anderlecht on Thursday, which is nicely poised at 1-1, and Romero insists that he could not have turned down the lure of playing for one of Europe's premier clubs.

"I think that when you get a chance to come to a club like United, even knowing there's a chance you might be second choice, it's a chance you want to take," Romero told a pre-match news conference.

"I want to show the manager that I'm ready, if called upon, to go out there and not let the team down.

"You always want to be number one, but coming here was a great challenge to accept."

On the game with Anderlecht, he added: "I would say that, as United, in my opinion, from the first game of the Europa League, it's been a very important cup.

"Whatever competition we compete in, whether it be the Champions League or friendly in China, we want to win.

"When you represent United, you realise there's no such thing as an unimportant game or trophy.

"Hopefully we can go all the way and win silverware."

Romero may be in goal against Anderlecht, but Mourinho says that might not be the case if United progress from the last eight.

"Sergio Romero is goalkeeper for tomorrow [Thursday] but not necessarily all Europa League," he said.

"David is the priority to play in the Premier League but I don't like a complete separation between competitions."