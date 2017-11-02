Ronaldo: You can find all my goals on Google

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo insists he has no need to re-sign with the LaLiga giants as he reminded critics where they could find his goals – on Google.

Ronaldo was on the scoresheet but Madrid slumped to back-to-back defeats for the first time since January, beaten 3-1 by Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Portugal international has scored eight goals in 12 games this season, but just one in six in LaLiga – where Madrid trail Barcelona by eight points.

Ronaldo said there was too much of a focus on scoring, but reminded critics he has done plenty of that.

"I'm super calm. Today, having a good performance doesn't count for you. All it counts is goals, goals, goals," he told reporters.

"My stats, I'm not going to talk about it, you go to Google, 'Cristiano Ronaldo goals' and there they are, all of them. That doesn't concern me at all."

Ronaldo is contracted to Madrid until 2021, but there have been suggestions the 32-year-old would consider a fresh deal.

However, the star forward said: "I'm very well. I don't want to re-sign.

"I still have four years in my contract. I don't want to re-sign."