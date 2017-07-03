Rooney models Manchester United's new home kit

Speculation around the future of Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is likely to increase after he was used for the release of the club's new home shirt for 2016-17.

Rooney fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford during Jose Mourinho's first season in charge, in which he only made 15 starts in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old rejected the chance to leave the club in January but he has been heavily linked with a move before the start of next season, with former club Everton and teams from the Chinese Super League reportedly interested.

Those rumours increased when Rooney was removed from United's Facebook cover when their away strip for upcoming season was launched last month.

However, the club's record goalscorer was used as a central figure for the release of United's new home shirt, featuring in images on their official website and Twitter account alongside Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and new signing Victor Lindelof.

The pictures are likely to encourage speculation that Rooney will be given a chance to stake his claim for a place in Mourinho's side next season.

Recent reports in England have suggested that England's leading goalscorer is not pushing for a move away and would be happy to stay and fight for his future.

Posted by Manchester United on Monday, 3 July 2017