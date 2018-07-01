Rooney: Physical MLS will suit me

Wayne Rooney believes the physicality of the MLS will suit him after he joined DC United on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Rooney spent a single season back with first club Everton before ending his career-long stay in the Premier League, where he scored 208 top-flight goals across 16 seasons for his boyhood side and Manchester United.

And Rooney - who could make his league debut on July 14 pending receipt of his international transfer certificate - thinks the bruising nature of the MLS is perfect for his combative style of play.

"I think the league has certainly improved over the last five years," he told Fox.

"I know it's a physical league, which I believe will suit me.

"There are some really top players in the league at the minute and it'll be tough. I know it'll be tough and I'm going to be ready for it.

"I have to work hard in training now and get myself ready for that first game. I'm excited, I'm looking forward to it and I can't wait to get my boots on and play on the 14th."

Rooney's last match was on April 28 against Huddersfield Town, but the 32-year-old has dismissed suggestions that he will not be fit enough for his proposed first game against Vancouver Whitecaps.

"I've been on vacation and I've been training while I've been away," he added.

"I've known for maybe six weeks now that this move was going to happen so I've been keeping myself in shape the last few weeks, training in the gym and stuff.

"But it's different when you're on the pitch training - it's a lot tougher.

"It'll be an intense week, 10 days that's for sure, to get myself ready.

"Ideally it would've been nice to have a bit more time but it's something I have to deal with and try to be in the best shape for the game."