Sane delighted by comparison to 'legend' Giggs

Leroy Sane is thrilled to be compared to Manchester United "legend" Ryan Giggs but accepts he has work to do before he can be considered in such esteemed company.

Giggs, now in charge of Wales, is a Premier League icon having won 13 titles, as well as two Champions League crowns during a career-long stay at Old Trafford.

Manchester City winger Sane is in fine form with eight goals in this season's Premier League putting him on track to eclipse the 10 he contributed for Pep Guardiola's side in 2018-19.

Despite the 23-year-old's searing pace and bag of tricks, Guardiola has indicated it is too early for Sane to be compared to Giggs and the Germany international agrees with his manager's assessment.

"Comparing him to me - I can't do it at all!" Sane said of Giggs. "If you see the kind of player he was, he's a legend for Manchester United and the Premier League.

"How he played was special and how many titles he won, I'm not nearly there! Obviously I'm pleased that people do it because it means I'm doing some things well and I'm really happy about it."

City will narrow their deficit to Premier League leaders Liverpool to a single point if they win at Newcastle United on Tuesday.

And Sane is revelling being in a two-horse title race after City romped to a record-breaking triumph under Guardiola last term.

"I think it's kind of more enjoyable because it motivates you to say we want to be first, we can put pressure on them and it makes you want to work harder," Sane added.

"Liverpool have a lot of players with a lot of experience. Even last season, they reached the Champions League final, so they know how to do it.

"We all know what we did last season, we're still doing it this season and we all know exactly what we have to do and that's the important thing."