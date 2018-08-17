Schalke sign Lille's Mendyl to end left-back hunt
After selling Thilo Kehrer to Paris Saint-Germain, Schalke have returned to France to acquire defender Hamza Mendyl from Lille.
Schalke's search for a left-back has culminated in the signing of Hamza Mendyl from Lille on a five-year contract.
The Bundesliga side had been linked with Tottenham defender Danny Rose, but those rumours have been definitively quashed with the capture of Morocco international Mendyl.
The 20-year-old was included in his country's World Cup squad despite boasting just 13 appearances in Ligue 1.
He will compete with Baba Rahman for a starting berth as Bastian Oczipka recovers from a groin operation.
Schalke boss Domenico Tedesco claimed Mendyl had long been identified as a transfer target.
"We have been monitoring Hamza for a while now and are very happy to have closed the deal," Tedesco said.
"He provides exactly what we want from a left back – athleticism, dynamism, solidity and attacking impetus. We are hugely excited to elevate this great talent to the next level."
Mendyl made 11 first-team starts in all competitions for Lille last season.
New signing :"I'm delighted to have signed for such a big club. With Domenico Tedesco, I've got a coach who is renowned for improving players. I want to keep developing and play an important role in all three campaigns for Schalke 04 this season." August 17, 2018
