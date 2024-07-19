Seven Manchester United stars set for exit door after £90m double signing

Manchester United supporters were expecting a busy summer in the transfer market as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and company begin to turn the ship around, and that's exactly what they got this week.

The club began their summer spending with two major arrivals as they invested the best part of £90million into a playing squad that limped to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

First in the door this week was Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee, who signed from Bolonga for a fee of £36.5million to boost the team's options up front. He was soon followed in by French defender Leny Yoro, a £52million signing from Lille.

The Red Devils were able to beat Real Madrid to the signature of Yoro, while Arsenal were one of Zirkzee's reported suitors. But after making this first splash in the transfer market, the books will have to be balanced.

With the club having posted a £71.4million loss in their last set of quarterly accounts earlier this month, it would appear they have work to do in order to meet their Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) commitments, meaning player sales are likely to follow this influx of signings.

And according to ESPN, as many as seven players could be on their way this summer, should the club receive the right offer.

This seven consists of five players who have just entered the final year of their current contracts at Old Trafford, with defenders Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, plus midfielder Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen having all just ticked into the final 12 months of their deals.

Added to this quintet is Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who has two years to run on his big-money contract, but was the subject of criticism during the run-in last season, plus disappointing forward Antony, who will be permitted a loan move if the club can find a suitor ready to subsidise his £70,000-a-week salary.

The report adds that this is a significant change in policy at Old Trafford, as the Glazers would rather see players run down their contracts for them to leave on a free than spend money on replacements.

Manchester United are still said to be targeting a defensive midfielder and another centre-back this summer, with further moves depending on who they are able to move on.

The team face Rangers in a preseason friendly at Murrayfield on Saturday, before heading out to the United States for a tour that will see them face Arsenal, Real Betis and Liverpool before facing Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 10. They will then open their Premier League campaign by hosting Fulham at Old Trafford on August 16.

