Silva denies rift with Neymar

Brazil defender Thiago Silva rubbished suggestions he had a problem with superstar team-mate Neymar.

After a 2-0 win over Costa Rica at the World Cup, Silva said he was "saddened" after being "insulted" by Neymar during the encounter.

However, Silva dismissed any claims there was an issue between him and the forward, as Brazil prepare for the knockout stage.

"There are people who talk a lot, but I have never had anything against Neymar," he told Le Parisien.

"It's a joke that I made and the journalists talked about it badly."

Brazil, who topped Group E in Russia, face Mexico in the round of 16 on Monday.