Slavia Prague v Rangers live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Slavia Prague v Rangers, Thursday 11 March, 5.55pm GMT

Rangers will be looking to secure a first-leg advantage as they begin their Europa League last-16 tie with Slavia Prague on Thursday.

Steven Gerrard’s side clinched the Scottish Premiership title at the weekend after Celtic failed to beat Dundee United. It is Rangers’ first championship crown since 2011 and represents a terrific achievement given Celtic’s dominance of the Scottish game in recent years. Rangers have done it in style, too: they are 20 points clear of their arch-rivals, having won 28 and drawn four of their 32 matches to date. Gerrard’s charges have scored 77 goals in that time and conceded only nine.

Indeed, Rangers could be set for a historic season. They can match the all-time record points tally in Scotland’s top flight of 106, set by Celtic in 2016/17. The Gers could also match that Celtic team’s feat of going a 38-match campaign unbeaten, which had never been done before Brendan Rodgers’ side managed it four years ago.

Rangers are also eyeing continental glory, having fought their way through to the last 16 of the Europa League. Gerrard will have stressed the importance of his team going again, and there is little danger of Rangers taking their foot off the gas having secured the league title. A 9-5 aggregate defeat of Royal Antwerp in the last 32 showcased this team’s attacking quality, but this tie looks set to be much tighter.

Slavia Prague should not be underestimated. They deservedly knocked out Leicester in the last round, drawing 0-0 on their home patch before winning 2-0 at the King Power Stadium. They also impressed in the group stage, winning four of six matches in a group alongside Bayer Leverkusen, Hapoel Be'er Sheva and Nice. And like Rangers, they will also be full of confidence having opened up a substantial lead at the top of the Czech First League.

Kick-off is at 5.55pm GMT

