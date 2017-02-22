Sorry for that poor guy - Sane apologises after costing punter huge windfall

Manchester City's epic Champions League triumph over Monaco is a game that will live long in the memory, but for one unlucky punter the dream match for the neutral became an agonising nightmare.

Leroy Sane had one his best performances in a City shirt and capped his outstanding evening with the final goal in a superb 5-3 comeback win in the last-16 tie at the Etihad Stadium.

However, Sane wiped the smile off the face of one observer in Germany, who saw a speculative €2 bet that was worth €34,200 slip through his fingers due to the winger's 82nd-minute tap-in.

The unfortunate individual's prediction that City would win 4-3 coupled with a 4-2 victory for Atletico Madrid at Bayer Leverkusen appeared far-fetched.

But it was only Sane's late intervention that prevented that from becoming a reality.

Unsurprisingly the speculative bet has gone viral and caught the attention of Sane, who to his credit has – probably with tongue wedged firmly in cheek – expressed his sympathy, saying in a tweet "sorry for that poor guy".

I read about it in the newspapers ... sorry for that poor guyFebruary 22, 2017

There is no suggestion, however, that Sane will extend to taking out his chequebook by way of recompense…