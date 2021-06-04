Spain v Portugal live stream: How to watch the pre-Euro 2020 friendly wherever you are in the world

Spain v Portugal live stream live stream, Sky Sports, Friday 4 June, 6.30pm BST

Two of the contenders to win Euro 2020 will go head-to-head in a pre-tournament friendly when Spain meet Portugal on Friday.

Portugal are the holders going into the 16th edition of the European Championship, having triumphed five years ago. Their success at Euro 2016 was a surprise - Fernando Santos’s side only won one game within 90 minutes at the tournament - but Portugal showed excellent grit and resolve to get over the line. Their squad this time around looks much stronger, with Cristiano Ronaldo likely to benefit from an excellent supporting cast.

Indeed, Portugal have so much talent in attacking areas that one of Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota will almost certainly miss out on a place in Santos’s favoured starting XI.

Felix will probably be the odd man out, but Portugal should create plenty of chances this summer. And they will need to right from the start, having been drawn in the group of death alongside France, Germany and Hungary.

Portugal are looking to emulate Spain by becoming only the second nation to win back-to-back European Championships. La Roja achieved that feat with triumphs in 2008 and 2012, but they were hugely underwhelming at the 2014 World Cup, Euro 2016 and then again at the World Cup three years ago.

Luis Enrique will be looking to take his country back to the latter stages of an international competition this summer. He looks to have struck a good balance by combining Spain’s possession-heavy identity with more dynamism and directness in attack.

There are still doubts at centre-forward, though, and Spain must ensure their passes are piercing as well as precise. They will also be wary of opposition counter-attacks from the group stage onwards, and facing Portugal on Friday will be a good test of their defensive mettle.

Kick-off is at 6.30pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK.

