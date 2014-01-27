Swansea confirm N'Gog signing from Bolton
Swansea City have confirmed the signing of Bolton Wanderers striker David N'Gog for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old Frenchman, whose contract with the Championship club was due to expire at the end of the season, is Michael Laudrup's first signing of the transfer window and has signed a deal to the end of the current campaign.
Swansea are hoping N'Gog is given Premier League clearance to make his debut in Tuesday's clash with Fulham at the Liberty Stadium.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.