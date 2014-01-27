Trending

Swansea confirm N'Gog signing from Bolton

Swansea City have confirmed the signing of Bolton Wanderers striker David N'Gog for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old Frenchman, whose contract with the Championship club was due to expire at the end of the season, is Michael Laudrup's first signing of the transfer window and has signed a deal to the end of the current campaign.

Swansea are hoping N'Gog is given Premier League clearance to make his debut in Tuesday's clash with Fulham at the Liberty Stadium.