Sylla agrees Kayseri Erciyesspor loan

Erciyesspor only avoided relegation by three points last season, and head coach Hikmet Karaman has been busy ahead of the new campaign, having already signed five new players.

"Our club continues to prepare for the 2014-2015 season," a statement Erciyesspor's official website read.

"Yacouba Sylla has been loaned from Aston Villa on a one-year deal."

The Mali international has found first-team opportunities at Villa Park hard to come by since arriving in the Premier League in January 2013 from Clermont.

Last season he was limited to just five Premier League starts.