Tamas determined to prove Baggies worth

The 28-year-old made just eight Premier League appearances last season under Roy Hodgson, but with Jonas Olsson's future currently in doubt, a route back into the first team could open.

And Romanian international Tamas is hoping he is given a chance to show his worth to the recently appointed Baggies manager, according to his representative Ivan Reggiani.

"Gab [Tamas] comes back in pre-season and he's in the mix to win a place," Reggiani told the Birmingham Mail.

"Steve Clarke will make his own opinion and we hope Gabi will have a good chance of playing and being part of that.

"Gab loves it in England. He wants to buy a house here and it's up to him now to show Steve Clarke that he is as good as, if not better, than the players already here.

"He wants to fight for his place. A new manager brings a whole new set of ideas and plans.

"We still don't know what style of football Steve Clarke will want but we hope Gab will be part of his plans."