Team of the 1/4 final: Leader Rodri bosses midfielder with Spain teammate... but who else makes the side?
After an action-packed round of quarter-final fixtures at Euro 2024, BetMGM has compiled a team of the round according to advanced statistical data exclusively for FourFourTwo.
Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan, France
The AC Milan shot-stopper kept yet another clean sheet as France defeated Portugal on penalties. He was impressive throughout the 120 minutes, making four saves in total before his towering presence in goal saw Joao Felix smash his penalty against the woodwork. Remarkably, France have now only conceded one goal in their five matches so far ahead of their semi-final fixture against Spain on Tuesday.
Defender: Joshua Kimmich, Germany
Despite tournament hosts Germany being knocked out by Spain, Kimmich put in another impressive performance down the right flank. He created five chances for his team-mates and also provided the assist for Florian Wirtz’s late equaliser which took the game to extra time. He won seven duels and made three clearances during the 120 minutes.
Defender: Stefan de Vrij, Netherlands
De Vrij’s impressive tournament continued against Turkey as he makes the team of the round for the second consecutive time. He put in another towering display during the Netherlands’ quarter-final fixture against Turkey, winning 100% of his tackles and making four clearances during the 90 minutes. He was also a danger in the opposition's box, with his powerful header drawing the Dutch level midway through the second half. As Ronald Koeman’s men prepare for their semi-final against England, the Netherlands are 9/2 to win Euro 2024 with BetMGM.
Defender: Manuel Akanji, Switzerland
The Manchester City centre-back was rock solid during his side’s 1-1 draw with England on Saturday. He completed 105 passes in the match, the most by any defender on the pitch, while also winning 80% of his duels. Despite a brilliant performance, he did miss his penalty in the shootout which ultimately saw Switzerland bow out of the tournament.
Defender Nuno Mendes, Portugal
Portugal’s full-back put in his usual all-action display down the left flank against France, despite his side eventually being knocked out on penalties. He completed 90 out of the 93 passes he attempted and created one chance for his team-mate. The Paris Saint-Germain defender also made three recoveries and won nine duels during the match.
Midfielder: Dani Olmo, Spain
Olmo makes the team of the round for the second consecutive time after his brilliant performance against Germany. After being introduced from the bench just eight minutes in following Pedri’s injury, he was instrumental in helping Spain to progress to the semi-finals. His brilliant sweeping finish into the bottom corner opened the scoring before he provided the assist for Mikel Merino’s winner deep into extra time with a pinpoint cross into the box.
Midfielder: Rodri, Spain
Olmo is joined in midfield by his Spanish team-mate, Rodri. La Roja’s skipper kept the ball ticking in the middle of the park, completing 67 of the 91 passes he attempted. He also played a pivotal role defensively, constantly breaking up Germany’s attacks with 12 recoveries and winning 11 duels. After Spain’s unbeaten campaign so far, BetMGM now has them favourites to lift the trophy at 2/1.
Midfielder: N'Golo Kanté, France
The Frenchman put in his customary display in the middle of the park against Portugal as France qualified for yet another major tournament semi-final. The former Chelsea midfielder completed 93% of the passes he attempted during the match and was equally impressive defensively, with three recoveries and four clearances.
Forward: Bukayo Saka, England
Saka was England’s saviour against Switzerland after his brilliant strike from the edge of the box took the game to extra time. Despite playing in a new wing-back role as part of England’s tactical reshuffle, he was a constant menace down the right flank as Gareth Southgate’s men reached their third semi-final in the last four major tournaments. Saka also calmly slotted away his penalty during the shootout, with England now 5/2 to lift the trophy.
Forward: Breel Embolo, Switzerland
Embolo was a threat throughout Switzerland’s match against England with his pace and power. He opened the scoring with a close-range finish and also created a big chance as Switzerland bowed out of the tournament after cruelly losing to England on penalties.
Forward: Arda Güler, Turkey
Turkey’s Real Madrid winger has made a huge impression during his debut at a major tournament, helping his side advance to the quarter-finals. He was a constant thorn in the Dutch side, creating two chances for his team-mates and assisting Samet Akaydin’s first-half strike.
The team is based on the following metrics:
xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot
G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored
xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas
xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions
xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point
