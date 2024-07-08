Team of the 1/4 final: Leader Rodri bosses midfielder with Spain teammate... but who else makes the side?

Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan, France

Mike Maignan helped France beat Portugal on penalties and progress to the semi-finals (Image credit: Getty Images)

The AC Milan shot-stopper kept yet another clean sheet as France defeated Portugal on penalties. He was impressive throughout the 120 minutes, making four saves in total before his towering presence in goal saw Joao Felix smash his penalty against the woodwork. Remarkably, France have now only conceded one goal in their five matches so far ahead of their semi-final fixture against Spain on Tuesday.

Defender: Joshua Kimmich, Germany

Joshua Kimmich played well for Germany despite their defeat by Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite tournament hosts Germany being knocked out by Spain, Kimmich put in another impressive performance down the right flank. He created five chances for his team-mates and also provided the assist for Florian Wirtz’s late equaliser which took the game to extra time. He won seven duels and made three clearances during the 120 minutes.

Defender: Stefan de Vrij, Netherlands

Stefan de Vrij won 100% of his tackles and made four clearances in the win over Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

De Vrij’s impressive tournament continued against Turkey as he makes the team of the round for the second consecutive time. He put in another towering display during the Netherlands’ quarter-final fixture against Turkey, winning 100% of his tackles and making four clearances during the 90 minutes. He was also a danger in the opposition's box, with his powerful header drawing the Dutch level midway through the second half. As Ronald Koeman’s men prepare for their semi-final against England, the Netherlands are 9/2 to win Euro 2024 with BetMGM.

Defender: Manuel Akanji, Switzerland

Manuel Akanji was rock solid for Switzerland against England - before he missed a penalty in the shoot out (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Manchester City centre-back was rock solid during his side’s 1-1 draw with England on Saturday. He completed 105 passes in the match, the most by any defender on the pitch, while also winning 80% of his duels. Despite a brilliant performance, he did miss his penalty in the shootout which ultimately saw Switzerland bow out of the tournament.

Defender Nuno Mendes, Portugal

Nuno Mendes completed 90 out of the 93 passes in the defeat by France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portugal’s full-back put in his usual all-action display down the left flank against France, despite his side eventually being knocked out on penalties. He completed 90 out of the 93 passes he attempted and created one chance for his team-mate. The Paris Saint-Germain defender also made three recoveries and won nine duels during the match.

Midfielder: Dani Olmo, Spain

Dani Olmo was instrumental in helping Spain to progress to the semi-finals despite only being on the pitch for eight minutes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olmo makes the team of the round for the second consecutive time after his brilliant performance against Germany. After being introduced from the bench just eight minutes in following Pedri’s injury, he was instrumental in helping Spain to progress to the semi-finals. His brilliant sweeping finish into the bottom corner opened the scoring before he provided the assist for Mikel Merino’s winner deep into extra time with a pinpoint cross into the box.

Midfielder: Rodri, Spain

Rodri led Spain to the semi-finals of the Euros and his team are now favourites (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olmo is joined in midfield by his Spanish team-mate, Rodri. La Roja’s skipper kept the ball ticking in the middle of the park, completing 67 of the 91 passes he attempted. He also played a pivotal role defensively, constantly breaking up Germany’s attacks with 12 recoveries and winning 11 duels. After Spain’s unbeaten campaign so far, BetMGM now has them favourites to lift the trophy at 2/1 .

Midfielder: N'Golo Kanté, France

N'Golo Kanté completed 93% of the passes he attempted (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Frenchman put in his customary display in the middle of the park against Portugal as France qualified for yet another major tournament semi-final. The former Chelsea midfielder completed 93% of the passes he attempted during the match and was equally impressive defensively, with three recoveries and four clearances.

Forward: Bukayo Saka, England

Bukayo Saka scored from open play and in the shoot out to help England progress (Image credit: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Saka was England’s saviour against Switzerland after his brilliant strike from the edge of the box took the game to extra time. Despite playing in a new wing-back role as part of England’s tactical reshuffle, he was a constant menace down the right flank as Gareth Southgate’s men reached their third semi-final in the last four major tournaments. Saka also calmly slotted away his penalty during the shootout, with England now 5/2 to lift the trophy.

Forward: Breel Embolo, Switzerland

Breel Embolo was a threat throughout Switzerland’s match against England with his pace and power (Image credit: Getty Images)

Embolo was a threat throughout Switzerland’s match against England with his pace and power. He opened the scoring with a close-range finish and also created a big chance as Switzerland bowed out of the tournament after cruelly losing to England on penalties.

Forward: Arda Güler, Turkey

Arda Güler was a constant thorn in the Dutch side despite their defeat (Image credit: Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Turkey’s Real Madrid winger has made a huge impression during his debut at a major tournament, helping his side advance to the quarter-finals. He was a constant thorn in the Dutch side, creating two chances for his team-mates and assisting Samet Akaydin’s first-half strike.

