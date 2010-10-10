Terry ruled out of England qualifier

Terry was expected to return to the team after missing the first two Group G qualifiers against Bulgaria and Switzerland, but has returned to Chelsea instead, the FA said in a statement on their website on Sunday.

"Terry was assessed by England medical staff on Sunday and will not be fit to play any part in Tuesday's game", the statement said.

England manager Fabio Capello will not call up any further replacements so Terry's place alongside Rio Ferdinand at the centre of England's defence is expected to go to Joleon Lescott who also deputised for him against Switzerland last month.

Terry is the third player to pull out of the squad after Aaron Lennon and Phil Jagielka.