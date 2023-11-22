The best football shirt of the 2023/24 season has it's price slashed ahead of Black Friday - and it's the lowest price I've seen

There are an array of Premier League shirts with discounts this Black Friday, but none look half as good as the Manchester United third shirt from this season.

Ranked as the best shirt in the Premier League this season by us, FourFourTwo, out of 60 shirts, Manchester United's 2023/24 third shirt is now at its lowest price - amid a host of Black Friday deals for football fans.

I personally gave this a nine out of 10. It's just so clean and unassuming, with such a brilliant combination of colours that make it impossible to ignore. The deep scarlet sits brilliantly on the white base, while the minimalist 90s-styled crest is an effort Manchester United fans should wear with pride - despite their topsy-turvy form this season.

Plus, I've been trawling the internet all Cyber Week - as it's being dubbed - looking for the best football shirts deals, and not once have I noticed a reduced Manchester United third shirt. Until now.

Kitbag have stepped up to offer 30 per cent off the shirt (world class from them) meaning it's now available for just £57.60. Not bad considering there are still six months left of the season and a plethora of games remaining and the RRP is £80.

Bruno Fernandes has already netted a match-winning goal away at Burnley in the strip, and the Portuguese will hope to skipper his team-mates to more victories away from home this season.

Oh, and one final (important) bit of intel, you need to enter a code at checkout to access the new low price: 'SCORE'. A fitting noun for such a deal.

Manchester United adidas Third Shirt 2023-24 Was £80 Now £57.60

As English football teeters more into madness and maximalism, it's a simplistic shirt that rises above all else. A brilliantly executed shirt by Adidas, the Devil badge is the first time its been used on a Manchester United shirt - and I love it.

