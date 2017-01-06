Todt named Hamburg sporting director
Jens Todt worked in Hamburg's youth system before leaving for Karlsruhe, where he returns from to become the new sporting director.
Jens Todt has been named sporting director of embattled Bundesliga club Hamburg.
Todt, a former German international, has joined Hamburg on a two-year contract from second division side Karlsruher, where he occupied the same role.
During a prior spell at the Volksparkstadion, the 47-year-old worked within the club's youth system.
Todt has flown out to Dubai to join the squad at their mid-season training camp.
"It is something special for me to take responsibility at HSV. I am really looking forward to this challenging task and I am ready to make my contribution," Todt said in a statement.
Hamburg sit in the relegation play-off spot with their record of being the only team to have played in every Bundesliga season under threat.
