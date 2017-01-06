Todt named Hamburg sporting director

Jens Todt has been named sporting director of embattled Bundesliga club Hamburg.

Todt, a former German international, has joined Hamburg on a two-year contract from second division side Karlsruher, where he occupied the same role.

During a prior spell at the Volksparkstadion, the 47-year-old worked within the club's youth system.

Todt has flown out to Dubai to join the squad at their mid-season training camp.

"It is something special for me to take responsibility at HSV. I am really looking forward to this challenging task and I am ready to make my contribution," Todt said in a statement.

Hamburg sit in the relegation play-off spot with their record of being the only team to have played in every Bundesliga season under threat.