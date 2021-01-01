Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho feels late Fulham postponement was ‘unprofessional’

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said the handling of his side’s late postponement against Fulham was “unprofessional”.

The match was called off less than three hours before Wednesday’s 6pm kick-off by the Premier League after an outbreak of coronavirus in the Fulham camp.

“I don’t want to speak too much about it,” Mourinho said. “Just to say I felt unprofessional, but that is the way it was.

“We were preparing ourselves for that match and of course we didn’t play and that is disruptive of what is a week of work.

“Training sessions before that would be different if we were going to play that game. People say good for me that there was no game, but only good for me if I knew there was no game.”