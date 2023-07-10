Harry Kane set for crucial meeting with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy amid £70m Bayern Munich bid

Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy are set for crucial talks during a meeting scheduled on Wednesday 12 July, it has been revealed by former Arsenal man Ray Parlour.

Kane is the subject of a £70m plus add‑ons bid from Bayern Munich, the second bid the German giants have submitted for the 29-year-old, and has just a year remaining on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham are reportedly keen on holding onto Kane, with more money needed for any potential deal to happen. Kane and Spurs are set to meet on Wednesday, though, with Parlour suggesting his future will be sorted out there.

“We’re not sure what is going to happen with Harry Kane," Parlour told JBI Training. "There’s a meeting in the diary between Harry and the club on July 12, but, if I was in Harry Kane’s position, I would have got that meeting in sooner.

"I would want to know what the ambition was for the season ahead and moving forward. I think Spurs are in a bit of a dilemma regarding his future.

"He has a year left on his contract. If he doesn’t want to commit to a new deal, is Daniel Levy going to let him go on a free transfer? I can’t see him doing that as a businessman. It would be a massive blow for Tottenham if he were to leave.”

Harry Kane has been the subject of two bids from Bayern Munich already this summer (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

When discussing Kane’s future and the reported interest from Bayern Munich, Parlour believes that Kane needs to win some silverware, suggesting the striker will want to look at trophies come the end of his career.

"We know that Harry wants to win trophies and he is in a period of his career where he needs to start lifting trophies. A footballer's career isn’t about money. When he hangs up his boots, he will want to look back at the titles.

"Harry will be thinking that he needs to win something. The dilemma that he has is that he will probably be thinking about beating Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record. Perhaps he could go to Bayern Munich for a few years and then come back and have a crack at Shearer’s record.

"I could see Chelsea coming in for him, Parlour added. "We know that Pochettino has a wonderful relationship with Harry Kane. The ball is Tottenham’s court if he decides that he doesn’t want to sign a new contract with the club. I also think there is a possibility that he could see this last year out and then move on a free transfer to a Premier League club in 2024."

Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino worked well together at Spurs, and could potentially reunite in west London (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Harry Kane and Tottenham stories

Alan Shearer has joked that he'll "drive Kane's f****** car there [Bayern Munich] myself" in order to protect his Premier League goalscoring record.

Meanwhile, former striker Teddy Sheringham reckons that, "No Tottenham fan would begrudge him the opportunity to win trophies with another club".

Tottenham transfer news is also ramping up, with Ange Postecoglou now confirmed as manager. Roger Ibanez has been linked, as has Liverpool no.2 Caoimhin Kelleher and long-time target Paolo Dybala.