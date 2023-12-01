Tottenham Hotspur learn asking price of English wonderkid: report

Tottenham have learned the asking price of the Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior ahead of the January transfer window.



The 20-year-old is reportedly a target for Spurs as head coach Ange Postecoglou aims to reinforce the Lilywhites’ squad depth following a string of injuries to the side in recent weeks.



Spurs’ interest has been there since the summer and now it’s been reported that the Old Lady are receptive to offers of around €20million, according to Italian publication CalcioMercato.



Iling-Junio has made only four brief appearances this season, accumulating just 113 minutes, and so could be looking for an exit.

The youngster is a client of CAA Base, one of the biggest football agencies in England, and it’s thought that this will go a long way to securing a Premier League move, with the firm facilitating James Maddison’s switch to the Lilywhites over the summer transfer window.



Born in North London, Iling-Junior was at Chelsea's youth setup for almost a decade before he headed to Turin to develop at Juventus. He rose through their academy but minutes have dried up in Massimiliano Allegri's first-team squad this campaign.



He has been frozen out of the starting XI, with Andrea Cambiaso and Filip Kostic being chosen ahead of the Englishman. Tottenham have recently dropped out of the Premier League's top four, having been hampered by injuries and suspensions since their promising start.

The likes of Maddison, Micky van de Ven, and Rodrigo Bentancur won’t be back until January at least and they are consequently looking to bolster their squad depth.



Indeed, Juventus are reportedly open to selling Iling-Junior in January for €20m even though his contract ends in 2025.



What could be problematic for Iling-Junior, however, is if Spurs do opt to bring in a No.9 during the winter window, leading to Son Heung-min returning to his position on the left, once again resulting in less minutes for Iling-Junior.

