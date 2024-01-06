Tottenham set to gazump Manchester United for Son Heung-min replacement

Tottenham Hotspur look set to gazump Manchester United by taking former Chelsea forward Timo Werner on loan for the rest of the season.

The Athletic reported earlier this week that enquiries had been made to RB Leipzig about the possibility of a move to Old Trafford for the forward, who has struggled to impose himself as a first-team regular this season.

However, an update from the same outlet on Saturday morning has suggested that the 27 year old will now return to London with a move to join Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Werner was a divisive figure throughout his two seasons at Chelsea, where he consistently struggled for goals in the Premier League, netting just ten times in his 56 top-flight outings and becoming the subject of mockery for missing a veritable fleet of presentable chances.

However, he was productive with assists in his first campaign, claiming 12 in 35 games and enjoyed better form in the Champions League in particular with eight goals in 17 appearances, including playing a key part their triumphant run to European football’s top prize under Thomas Tuchel in 2021.

The 27-year-old departed for his native Germany in summer 2022 but has again proven unable to replicate the impressive Bundesliga form that earned him his first move to England, bagging 11 goals in his 35 league appearances for the Red Bull outfit over the past season and a half.

Werner has found himself sitting on the bench more often than not this season, not helped by a couple of niggling injuries, and now looks set to head to Tottenham on loan in hopes of kickstarting his career once more.

That move could help Spurs cover for the short-term absence of Son Heung-min, who has departed for international duty with South Korea for the Asian Cup. Skipper Son and co. are among the favourites to win the competition, which will conclude on 10th February.

Struggling United are keen to add new attacking options, particularly with Jadon Sancho looking set to seal a move back to Borussia Dortmund.

