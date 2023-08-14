Tottenham make bumper swap offer for wonderkid Premier League forward: report

Tottenham Hotspur are in for a highly-rated young Premier League forward in a bid to freshen their frontline in Harry Kane's absence.

All-time scorer Kane left the Lilywhites on Friday for Bayern Munich, making his debut in the DFL-Supercup loss to RB Leipzig the very next day. Tottenham, meanwhile, opened with a 2-2 draw against Brentford, which will encourage fans after a tumultuous few days.

Now, Spurs can get one over the Bees in the transfer market, as they look to sign a coveted forward to lead their line in the future.

Tottenham got off to a steady start in the Premier League against Brentford (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Daily Mail have reported that Brennan Johnson is a target for Ange Postecoglou, with the Welsh international wanted by a host of Premier League clubs.

Brentford have apparently had a record £40 million bid rejected – but Tottenham have a plan up their sleeve, as they look to bolster their attack in the coming weeks.

VIDEO: Tottenham ACCEPT Bayern Munich Bid For Harry Kane Transfer

Spurs reportedly are willing to offer Joe Rodon and Djed Spence to the Garibaldi, both of whom are surplus to requirements in north London. Both players were seen as bit-parts under Antonio Conte and went on loan to Ligue 1 last season.

Spence, in particular, may be of interest to Forest. The young full-back was a cornerstone of the side who were promoted via the play-offs last May while on loan from Middlesbrough, later swapping the City Ground for a big move to the capital.

Brennan Johnson is wanted by Premier League sides (Image credit: Ritchie Sumpter/Nottingham Forest FC via Getty Images)

Steve Cooper, however, has claimed that he's not thinking about the speculation linking his star forward away from the club.

Johnson is valued at around €38m by Transfermarkt.

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

In FourFourTwo's Season Preview, we look at why Tottenham fans can be excited again for the future.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Chelsea misfit Romelu Lukaku this summer as a replacement for Harry Kane. Tottenham are also reportedly interested in 'the next Thierry Henry' to fill the gap left by their all-time record goalscorer, while Djed Spence has been linked with an exit this summer after making just four appearances since signing last summer.