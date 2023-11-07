Tottenham Hotspur report: Experienced leader wants exit in 'worst-case scenario' for Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur could be about to lose one of their most experienced stars, as Ange Postecoglou faces a tough situation in the transfer market.

The Lilywhites slumped to their first defeat in the Premier League last night with Postecoglou seeing two of his players sent off. Cristian Romero was dismissed for a dangerous lunge, while Destiny Udogie was shown two yellow cards, as Tottenham's nine men were eventually thrashed 4-1 by Chelsea at home.

With the Australian now missing three of his first-choice back four for Saturday lunchtime's clash with Wolverhampton Wanders – Micky van de Ven also limped off with a suspected hamstring pull – things are suddenly looking a little less rosy for Spurs.

Nicolas Jackson racked up a hat-trick against nine-man Tottenham (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Football Insider have claimed that Spurs stalwart Eric Dier wants to leave the club following a breakdown in contract talks over an extended stay.

The centre-back wants to leave north London as a free agent in the summer of 2024, though, rather than departing this January in search of playing time. TEAMtalk has described this as Postecoglou's "worst-case scenario".

The England international has not started a match all season – but he may be about to following the Chelsea defeat. With Romero suspended now for three fixtures, Udogie for one and Van de Ven facing a spell on the sidelines injured, Spurs now have what could be described as a defensive crisis.

Amid the chaos last night, Dier slotted home a stunning volley, which was ruled offside after Rodrigo Bentancur flicked the ball onto the 29-year-old.

Eric Dier saw a goal chalked off against Chelsea (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham remain second behind Manchester City, with Romero missing fixtures against Wolves, Aston Villa and then a trip to the Etihad to face City.

Dier is valued at €18 million by Transfermarkt.

