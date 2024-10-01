Tottenham step up chase for Premier League superstar to bolster attack: report

Tottenham were one of the biggest spenders in the summer transfer window, with their £65 million move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke the largest fee shelled out by a Premier League club.

The England forward has netted three times for Spurs so far this season, including the final goal in their 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Solanke’s arrival came a year after the club sold Harry Kane and the Spurs are said to be keen to add yet more attacking players as they still look to replace their former skipper’s goal contributions, with Viktor Gyokeres linked earlier this week.

Tottenham could reunite Dominic Solanke with a former team-mate

Now, another in-from attacker has been linked with a move to north London, with Spurs reportedly ready to go back for a second raid on Bournemouth.

Antoine Semenyo has enjoyed a fine start to the current campaign, with the winger’s first-half strike in the Cherries’ 3-1 win over Southampton on Monday evening his third goal of the Premier League season so far.

This form, according to Fichajes, has made Spurs sit up and take notice. The report claims that Tottenham will look to move for the 24-year-old next summer and are willing to spend €40m on the Ghana international, although if his excellent form continues, this price tag could go up.

Semenyo was a £10m signing for the Cherries from Bristol City in January 2022 and would net eight goals and serve up two assists last season to help the Cherries to a 12th-placed finish.

His move to the south coast side came after loan spells at Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland before he broke through with the Robins and his subsequent development at Bournemouth has seen him emerge as one of the Premier League's most exciting wingers.

He is currently valued at €20m by Transfermarkt, but this number is rapidly rising and the Cherries would not do business at that number.

In FourFourTwo's view, Semenyo is very much a player on the up and looks to have a bright future at Premier League level.

At the age of 24 and with room to grow further as a player, he fits the kind of profile that Spurs would go for, but with Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski already in place in the right-wing position for the club, would that be the right move for him?

What we can be sure of though, is that his band of admirers will grow if he maintains his current rich vein of form.