Tottenham Hotspur targeting world-class striker – in move that will enrage Mikel Arteta: report

Tottenham Hotspur could be about to break the bank for a new world-class striker – and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta might not be particularly happy for his neighbours doing so.

Spurs sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich over the summer, without properly replacing the England captain with an out-and-out No.9. Ange Postecoglou has relied on Son Heung-min operating up front, with the South Korean enjoying a renaissance following his poor campaign last term.

But now, Tottenham could be about to capitalise on a specific situation to finally reinforce up front, as Postecoglou makes a big statement of intent with his squad.

According to Italian outlet TV Play via the Express, Tottenham are interested in bringing Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic to north London. I Bianconeri are currently banned from UEFA competition but with Spurs riding high in the Premier League, could offer him the chance to play in Europe next season.

The move would likely peeve those down the road, too, with Mikel Arteta a long-term admirer. Arsenal wanted Vlahovic in 2021 but failed to beat Juve to his signature: the Gunners have been consistently linked with him since, however, and would be loathed to see a long-term target and coveted frontman end up at such a close rival.

Despite how sweet the deal would be for Tottenham fans, however, it doesn't seem particularly likely for January. Postecoglou has bigger issues to address than the forward positions and the so-called "mind-boggling" offer that the north Londoners are reportedly lodging would see him become the club's highest earner – which would be surprising, given the lack of concrete links to the Serbian hitman over the last few weeks and months.

Kane and Vlahovic will actually come up against one another at Euro 2024, however, having been drawn in the same group together.

Vlahovic is valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt.

