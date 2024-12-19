Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou gives brutal response to proposed transfer

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou refused to get drawn into any conversations surrounding potential transfers of other players in the January transfer window.

Giving a blunt response in his press conference, the Tottenham manager didn't let reporters try to create a narrative ahead of facing Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final - and in particular about Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United star Rashford revealed this week that he wants a ‘new challenge’, with rumours now swirling about where the forward could end up. Ruben Amorim responded to his own players’ comments by suggesting that his new challenge could be at Manchester United, while Postecoglou ruled Tottenham out of a move.

Tottenham have no interest in Marcus Rashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Postecoglou, when asked about potential interest in Rashford retorted: “There’s always noise about Man United, where have you been? No interest, do not care. He’s a Man United player, very good player."

The Australian added: “They’ve got plenty of good players. I manage my players and other managers will manage their own players. In terms of Marcus’ situation, I have no real desire to examine it any further.”

Ange Postecoglou celebrates with James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur. (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

It was clear that Postecoglou was in not in the mood to discuss any Manchester United turmoil and the 59-year-old will be hoping the off-field discussions will be a distraction on the pitch as his side aim to reach their fourth League Cup Final since they last won it in 2007/08.

However, Postecoglou was in the mood to give a brief injury update ahead of the quarter-final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On the fitness of Destiny Udogie, Ange said: “Destiny, no injury, but he's still a bit sore from the game. Not ruling him out but we'll see how he is with the turnaround.”

Meanwhile, Yves Bissouma is available for selection again after serving a one-match suspension.