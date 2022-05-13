Tottenham report: Spurs plot shocking summer transfer raid on fellow Premier League club

Tottenham are planning a raid on Everton when the transfer market reopens for business this summer, according to reports.

Antonio Conte's side beat Arsenal 3-0 on Thursday to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Spurs will move into the Champions League qualification spots if they beat Burnley on Sunday, with Arsenal not in action until the following day.

Conte is fully focused on on-field matters for now, but the director of football Fabio Paratici is working on plans for the summer window.

And according to the Daily Telegraph, Spurs have their eyes on no fewer than three Everton players.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Toffees will struggle to retain numerous first-team stars if they go down to the Championship, although they have moved two points clear of the drop zone after three games without defeat.

But even if Everton survive in the Premier League, they could face a battle to keep hold of several key names.

Tottenham are among the admirers of Richarlison, who has scored eight league goals this campaign.

The north London outfit are also keen on Anthony Gordon, who has been a rare bright spot for Everton in his breakthrough season.

Ben Godfrey is another player who has emerged as a target for Tottenham in the coming months.

(Image credit: Getty)

Even if Tottenham miss out on Champions League football, each of these potential signings still feels attainable.

They could face competition for Richarlison, while Everton will hope to retain the services of a player whose contract does not expire until 2024.

Gordon might be even more difficult to prise away from Merseyside given his close ties to Everton, a club he first joined at the age of 11.

The Toffees paid £20m to sign Godfrey from Norwich in 2020 but Tottenham hope they will be willing to listen to offers for the central defender.

Everton will be looking to move further clear of the relegation zone when they face Brentford on Sunday.